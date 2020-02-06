Petrino gets defensive with first Bears recruiting class

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Wednesday was the second national letter of intent signing day for high school football players and athletes from sports other then basketball.

It was a big signing day for Missouri State’s new football coach Bobby Petrino.

The Bears hired him after the first signing day in December and he had to hustle to fill some of the spots on the roster.

In all Petrino signed eight players to go along with the 22 that Dave Steckel had signed before he left.

Of the eight signees, six of them are on the defensive side of the ball.

Included in that group five junior college transfers.

Leading the way would be linebacker Keshun Parker from Itawumba Juco in Mississippi.

Parker is the national junior college defensive player of the year.

He along with Ferrin Manuleleua will give Petrino’s defense some bite.

“We needed to get bigger on the defensive front. More physical on the defensive front. We wanted to sign a couple of linebackers that had experience and leadership qualities and toughness. We really felt like that was a big thing. And I feel great about the two linebackers we got,” said Petrino.