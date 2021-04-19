Petrino finalist for FCS Eddie Robinson award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State football coach Bobby Petrino is a finalist for the Eddie Robinson award that goes to the FCS national coach of the year.

Petrino is one of 16 finalist, the winner will be announced May 4th.

Petrino turned the Bears football program around in his first season.

Missouri State was 5-1 this spring, co-champions in the Valley Football Conference.

The Bears earned their first playoff bid in 31 years Sunday and will play North Dakota.

MSU was supposed to play the Fighting Hawks earlier this month but it was canceled because of Covid on North Dakota.

Petrino says that will help with Saturday’s game plan.

“We have all the notes, all the preparation. And everything that we prepared for them. But now we come back and redo it. We’ve changed a little bit as a team in that period of time. One thing we’re going to try to do is go in and do what we do best. Obviously we’re going to have to handle their defensive pressure. They’re a team that likes to blitz, a lot. More than anybody else we’ve played all year long,” said Petrino.