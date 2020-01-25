Petrino fills coaching staff

Bobby Petrino speaks after being introduced as the new NCAA college football head coach at Missouri State during a news conference Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Springfield, Mo. Petrino has a 119-56 record in 14 seasons at Arkansas, Western Kentucky and Louisville and replaces Dave Steckel who was fired after winning just 13 games in five seasons. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With about a week to spare before the February 2020 signing day, the Missouri State Bears officially announced its football coaching staff.

New head football coach Bobby Petrino brings in nine assistant coaches that are new to Springfield, while retaining one from Dave Steckel’s staff.

The new staff includes:

Nick Petrino, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Ryan Beard, defensive coordinator and safeties coach

Skyler Cassity, outside linebackers coach

Jeremy Darveau, offensive line coach and run game coordinator

Nelson Fishback, tight ends coach, co-special teams coordinator

Ronnie Fouch, running backs coach, recruiting coordinator and co-special teams coordinator

William Gay, defensive backs coach

Reggie Johnson, inside linebackers coach

L.D. Scott, defensive line coach and run game coordinator

Stephen Bravo-Brown (retained), wide receivers coach

Missouri State will host a meet-and-greet for the new staff on signing day, February 5. The event will be in the Prime Overtime Club before the Bears basketball teams plays against Illinois State.

Missouri State opens the football season at Oklahoma on September 5.