Petrino fills coaching staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With about a week to spare before the February 2020 signing day, the Missouri State Bears officially announced its football coaching staff.
New head football coach Bobby Petrino brings in nine assistant coaches that are new to Springfield, while retaining one from Dave Steckel’s staff.
The new staff includes:
- Nick Petrino, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach
- Ryan Beard, defensive coordinator and safeties coach
- Skyler Cassity, outside linebackers coach
- Jeremy Darveau, offensive line coach and run game coordinator
- Nelson Fishback, tight ends coach, co-special teams coordinator
- Ronnie Fouch, running backs coach, recruiting coordinator and co-special teams coordinator
- William Gay, defensive backs coach
- Reggie Johnson, inside linebackers coach
- L.D. Scott, defensive line coach and run game coordinator
- Stephen Bravo-Brown (retained), wide receivers coach
Missouri State will host a meet-and-greet for the new staff on signing day, February 5. The event will be in the Prime Overtime Club before the Bears basketball teams plays against Illinois State.
Missouri State opens the football season at Oklahoma on September 5.