Petrino feels Bears have earned NCAA bye

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football Bears would like to get into the NCAA FCS playoffs.

And like the soccer team, Bobby Petrino’s Bears are hoping for a first round bye when the bracket is released on Sunday.

Missouri State took a big step in that direction Saturday afternoon when they beat Northern Iowa 34-27.

The Panthers scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to tie it up.

But Jason Shelley’s 55-yard touchdown strike to Naveon Mitchell won the game.

Missouri State is 7-3 overall, second in the Missouri Valley Football Conference at 6-2.

“I mean I think we should have a bye. If we’re the number one conference that they say is out there. And we’re the second place team in the conference. Why wouldn’t we get a bye. You know the Big Sky conference says they have 3 or 4 teams. We had one of the toughest schedules of anyone ranked in the top 25. You’ve seen what Oklahoma State has done. I think we’ve deserve it and have shown it on the field. That’s my opinion. I don’t know if anyone cares about my opinion. But that’s what it is,” said Petrino.