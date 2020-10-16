Petrino: Expect the unexpected vs UCA

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are back in action Saturday night after a three week hibernation.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State will get a rematch with Central Arkansas.

Three weeks ago in Conway, Central Arkansas scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to win 27-20.

Missouri State has disected every aspect of that loss and is ready for revenge.

But Bears coach Bobby Petrino says expect the unexpected.

“They always have a little bit something different for each game. And something that’s a little bit new. So we know going into the game that there’s something that we didn’t prepare for. That they’re going to do different. We’re going to just handle it with our rules. And be able to adjust during the game,” said Petrino.

You can see Saturday night’s game on our sister station KOZL.

We have a pregame show that starts at 6:30 p.m.

And then kickoff of the game is at 7:00 p.m.

And don’t forget we’ll also have a Bobby Petrino coaches show looking back at the game Monday at 10:00 p.m. on the Z.