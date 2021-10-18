Petrino excited for NDSU Bison challenge

SPRINGFILED, Mo–The Missouri State Bears climbed up three spots in this week’s STATS FCS writers poll from number 20 to number 17.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State will start a stretch of games that will certainly test the team’s mettle.

It starts with a trip to Fargo to play the third-ranked team in the country, unbeaten North Dakota State.

Then it’s games against North Dakota, Southern Illinois and Northern Iowa.

Petrino understands just how good the Bison have been and how good they are this fall.

But he says his Missouri State team has improved dramatically since their meeting in the spring.

“It’s just exciting to go in there and play them. You have to go through them in order to win the conference. Certainly they have the tradition, they have the facilities, they have great players, they are well coached so it’s a great challenge for us. The one thing I want to make sure our players understand is that we dont have to do anything extra-ordinary to win the game, but we have to play good Bear football in all three phases and not hurt ourselves,” said Petrino.