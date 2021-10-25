Petrino: “Everything we want is still in front of us”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Bobby Petrino’s Missouri State Bears are ranked 17th in this week’s STATS FCS writers poll.

In our Bear Nation report, that’s the same spot they were in last week prior to MSU’s loss at North Dakota State.

Missouri State owned the lead in Fargo into the fourth quarter before the unbeaten Bison rallied for two late touchdowns to win 27-20.

Petrino said his team made just a couple of mistakes, but that was enough to cost them the game.

This week, the Bears host North Dakota.

Missouri State is 3-2 in the conference and still has four games left on the schedule.

“I feel like we’ve improved a lot as a program. But we have to show it here in the next four weeks. I told the players after the game everything we want. Everything we talked about is still right out there in front of us. It’s up to us to just take it. I thought we did a lot of good things. The ability to start fast. The ability to run the ball in the endzone. That’s something that really helped us,” said Petrino.