Petrino enjoying his cardiac Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears remain at number 17 in this week’s STATS writers poll.

This after Saturday’s come from behind 32-28 victory over North Dakota.

In our Bear Nation report, the win put 5-3 Missouri State in sole possession of third place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Bobby Petrino’s Bears have two big games left in the conference at Southern Illinois this week, and home against Northern Iowa.

Two wins could secure another playoff berth.

Petrino is enjoying this fall campaign, and says back in the summer he wasn’t so sure how the new transfers would mesh with the group that played in the spring.

“One of my biggest questions all summer long was how are we going to get this team to come together? We have a group of guys who won a share of a championship in the spring. And now we’re bringing in new guys. And they’ve all been good. All focused on one thing, being a good football team. And winning games. And enjoying each other. That’s one of the fun-ist things about this year, the guys go out there and enjoy practice,” said Petrino.