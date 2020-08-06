Petrino doubtful Bears will play Oklahoma on the 29th

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Football Head Coach Bobby Petrino said Thursday his bears will likely play Oklahoma, but he’s pretty sure it won’t be on August 29th.

“I don’t believe we’ll play them on the 29th, Petrino said. “I think when you look at seeing what’s happening throughout their conference right now, I think a couple teams named their opening game on September 12th. We’re not sure if it will be the 12th or the 5th, but I have some idea that it’s probably one of those two dates. We do really feel like we are going to play them. They haven’t been able to set a date and give us a date right now, so therefore we just keep practicing like it’s the 29th.”

In our Bear Nation report, Petrino and the rest of the FCS subdivision are still waiting on the NCAA to know what fall football will look like.

They still have not decided if or when there will be a playoff.

In the meantime, Petrino’s Bears are wrapping up their first week of practice.

The Misouri Valley Football Conference’s President’s Council met Thursday, but did not release any information.

Petrino said he’s never seen this level of uncertainty in his three decades of coaching.

“No never, never at all,” Petrino said. “You’ve always known what the schedule is and where you’re going to play. Who’s going to be at practice every day. And we had spring ball. There’s a lot of new. I’ve never really been a patient guy. But there’s not a dang thing I can do about it. There’s nothing we can do about it. Just wait and see what happens. Someone will say I just saw something on twitter and we’ll known when we’re going to play.”