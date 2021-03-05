Petrino, Bears respect North Dakota State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Sure it’s March Madness with lots of playoff basketball.

But in 2021 it’s also football season.

At least for the NCAA FCS division.

Saturday afternoon at two, the Missouri State Bears will kickoff the home spring season against North Dakota State.

Bobby Petrino won his first Missouri State game last weekend at Western Illinois.

Saturday, it’s the eight time national champion North Dakota State Bison in town.

Petrino says his Bears need to forget all that and just play mistake free football.

“You know the minute you put North Dakota State film on video you see the effort and talent that’s out there. So it’s going to be up to our preparation. And making sure we prepare hard. And play fast in practice. So we can match the speed that we’ll see on Saturday,” said Petrino.

