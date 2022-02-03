SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State football coach Bobby Petrino and his staff can take a few weeks off after completing recruiting for the 2022 season.

Petrino added 20 recruits to the roster in Wednesday’s signing period.

A number of those transfers are already on campus and will begin off season weight training and individual workouts.

The Bears are looking forward to a normal offseason with spring practice and a Maroon and White game sometime in late March or early April.

A big difference from last year when Covid forced a spring season of nine games followed by a full fall schedule.

“Yea I hope we get back to normal. It would be great. We’re really excited right now to have this offseason. And be able to pound it in the weight room get bigger and stronger. And then get out on the field and do agilities and quickness drills and competition. So we’re going to have a lot of fun with it. I know our players will become better athletes and better players because of being able to have an offseason,” said Petrino.