Petrino: Bears focus on Youngstown State, not playoff hopes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football Bears climbed up to number 15 in this week’s FCS writers poll.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State will host Youngstown State is what is scheduled to be the last game of the spring season.

The Bears will be looking for their fourth straight win.

Missouri State is currently tied for first place in the Valley Football Conference with a 4-1 spring record.

Despite the record, with this being the last scheduled game, the Bears may not be one of the 16 teams picked to play in the postseason.

Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino says he and the team are only concerned about beating the 1-5 Penguins Saturday.

“Yea we really don’t know. I’m actually going to try not to think about it. Let’s go find a way to win this game. And then when the game is over with we can deal with it however we should. I really don’t know if we legitimately have a chance to get in. Or we don’t. Or whatever. But if we don’t win this game, we don’t have a chance at all. All of our focus and concentration needs to be for Youngstown,” said Petrino.