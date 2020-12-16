Petrino adds depth, experience to Bears offense

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–A couple of years ago, the NCAA added an early football signing date.

That was Wednesday, and Bobby Petrino’s Missouri State Bears loaded up.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State signed 17 players, seven transfers and 11 of them on the offensive side of the ball.

Two stars of the class could be running back Tobias Little transfering from Louisville.

And defensive back Kyriq McDonald transfering from Cincinnati.

Both of those guys and most of the other tranfers can play this spring.

Petrino said the three fall games allowed his staff to identify immediate needs and he addressed those.

“It was something that was great to be able to have. And gave us direction to go. You can see we’re going to sign a big offensive line class. Some of those guys should be able to play this spring. Some will have to wait until next fall. The emphasis of the size and quickness, interior players, edge tacklers is something we learned from what we had in the (fall). And gave us a direction we needed to go,” said Petrino.

Here’s another look at Petrino’s signing class.

17 new faces, seven of them are transfers from either junior college or division one schools.

11 of the signees are designated on the offensive side of the ball, including five offensive lineman.

There’s Little and McDonald two FBS transfers that will be able to play this spring.