SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The landscape of college athletics has completely changed in the last few years.

Transfer portals and NIL contracts add another level of complexity.

With that in mind, Missouri State went with experience in their new coach.

The Lady Bears introduced Beth Cunningham this morning and it seems like a perfect fit for both the team and the coach.

Beth Cunningham walked into her introductory news conference with an air of confidence that comes from years of winning basketball.

”One of the cornerstones of our program and personally to me is family. Coaching and teaching is in my DNA,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham has a rich coaching pedigree.

She’s the daughter of a coach, long time Indiana baseball coach Bob Morgan.

And learned at the elbow of Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw at Notre Dame.

In her time in South Bend, the Irish had seven straight 30 win seasons, five NCAA Final Four appearances, and the 2018 National Championship.

She spent nine years as head coach at Virginia Commonwealth.

Now she’s ready to lead her own program again.

Cunningham:”Not so much for me about head coach or assistant coach. It’s about fit and people. And the timing is perfect right now.”

For Missouri State athletics director Kyle Moats the fit was perfect as well.

He was ready when Amaka Agugua-Hamilton left for Virginia.

He along with MSU president Clif Smart narrowed down the 15 candidates to two finalists.

They met with Cunningham Sunday and knew she was the one.

”We had to find out if she had an interest in us. That was the part that was most trying. Because we indentified her. We just didn’t know if she wanted to leave,” said MSU Athletics Director Kyle Moats.

Cunningham talked with former Lady Bear coaches Kellie Harper and Mox.

And liked what she heard.

She even gave a shoutout to legendary coach Cheryl Burnett.

“I have vivid memories of Cheryl recruiting me out of high school. Although I didn’t ultimately end up coming here, I was very aware of the success that she was having and the tradition that she was building here,” said Cunningham.

A handful of current Lady Bears were on hand for the introduction.

They were impressed with cunningham’s resume, and liked what they heard in their first team meeting.

”Her resume is crazy. The places she’s been, the things that she’s done honestly in her career,” said Lady Bear senior Sydney Wilson.

Getting her home team on board for the move was a different story.

Dan and Beth Cunningham have four children.

Cunningham:”All four wanted to jump in the transfer portal”

They’ll come around when they realize that mom has her dream job.

“Absolutely, everyone dreams of being a head coach in a premire women’s basketball program if that’s the business that you’re in. So absolutely and that’s why we jumped at this opportunity,” said Cunningham.