Penguins hand Petrino his first MVC road defeat

YOUNGSTOWN, Oh. — No. 15 Missouri State football (3-2, 2-1) suffered its first Missouri Valley Conference road loss in the Bobby Petrino era Saturday falling at Youngstown State (2-3, 1-2) 41-33.

The Penguins notched 182 rushing yards in the 4th quarter alone and 377 total in the upset victory.

The Bears, meanwhile, had three first half turnovers and four total putting them down 17-3 at halftime.

From there, Missouri State managed yet another 2nd half rally to tie the game at 20-20 with 4:38 left in the game.

Youngstown, however, countered with a long kickoff return, a 60-yard touchdown run and a 75-yard touchdown run to move back in front and secure the victory.

Missouri State will look to bounce back next Saturday when the Bears host Indiana State for a 2:00 pm Homecoming kickoff at Plaster Stadium.