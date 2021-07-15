PCCC tees off next Thursday with spectators allowed on the course

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–A week from Thursday, the first round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship will tee off at Highland Springs Country Club.

This will be the 32nd annual Charity Championship, and the organizors are hoping it’ll be like the previous events.

All except for last summer when the Covid-19 pandemic heavily restricted the Charity Championship.

Next week, spectators will be welcomed back to Highland Springs after not being allowed in 2020.

The Korn Ferry Tour is doing it’s part to keep its golfers safe.

Tournament director Jerald Andrews says a majority of the pros have been vaccinated.

“They are required to be vaccinated unless there’s a medical reason of some type. They must be vaccinated. And for example on the housing issue, if they’re going to stay in a private home the residents have to be vaccinated. There are still some criteria like that in place. As we approach this year’s tournament spectators are fully back. You can watch any event on TV on the weekend and see the numbers growing and growing. And of course being outside that helps,” said Andrews.