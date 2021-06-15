PCCC purse getting richer in next few years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 32nd annual Price Cutter Charity Championship will tee off in five weeks at Highland Springs Country Club.

This level of PGA golf has been known as the Ben Hogan Tour, the Nike Tour, the web.com Tour, and now the Korn Ferry Tour.

One constant has been the Charity Championship in Springfield.

One of only four that have played all 32 years, and one of only two to be played on the same golf course.

And the Charity Championship has traditionally been one of the richest stops.

And that purse will get even richer in the near future.

The purse at all stops will be $750,000 dollars next year, and one million dolllars in 2023.

“You know I can remember players sleeping in their cars. Shaving in the parking lot. You’ve seen it evolve over the years. Now Korn Ferry is stepping up and saying we’re going to take this leap. The champion wins 18 percent, that’s $180,000 that’s more then the purse was a few years ago. This is the signal the tour is going to show, that this is the second most competitive level of golf in the world,” said tournament director Jerald Andrews.