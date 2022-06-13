SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In six weeks, hundreds of golfers and thousands of fans will descend on Highland Springs Country Club for the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

It’s the 33rd year for this golf tournament that’s just one step below the regular PGA tour.

The Charity Championship has raised more than $18 million dollars for local children’s charities over the last three decades.

It also gives local golfers a chance to play in the Korn Ferry tour event through sponsor’s exemptions.

Poplar Bluff’s Carr Vernon and Fair Grove’s Brock Derrick will be in the field for the first round July 21st.

“It’s the biggest thing that has happened in my professional golf career. It’s going to be exciting. I can’t really put into words how it makes me feel, even after getting that phone call. It’s unbelievable. I’m going to make the most of it,” said Derrick.