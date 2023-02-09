SPRINGFIELD, Mo–If you’re looking for a rocking pre Super Bowl party, you might want to swing by Enterprise Park Lanes Friday or Saturday night.

It’s not the beer league, but the professionals filling up the lanes and knocking down the pins.

The Pro Bowlers Association is in town for the inaugural Springfield Classic.

And a hometown pro is doing his best to be gracious host.

Keven Williams travels the country knocking down pins for a living.

This week Williams is the host as the Professional Bowling Association stops in his hometown.

”These guys are the best that the sport has to offer. For us to be able to put this on. And for me to bowl in my home center. I’m a little nervous, I’ll be honest, but it’s fun. It’s just a blast,” said Williams.

The 2023 Springfield Classic is the second stop on the PBA Tour this season.

It’s the first time that Springfield has hosted a regular tour stop.

More than a hundred bowlers started on Wednesday.

The last man standing Saturday night will take home the $25,000 dollar first place check.

”It’s pretty cut throat game out here when it comes to the PBA Tour. 12 from 80, that’s a steep cut no matter what tournament you’re bowling in. Bowling against the best bowlers in the world you have to bring your A game all the time,” said Pro bowler Kyle Troub.

Kyle Troub is one of the tour’s top bowlers, he finished second last week in

Indianapolis.

Troub:”A good friend of mine, Keven Williams is from here. He tells me a lot about the following here. It’s a huge bowling town and area. I’m sure the community is very excited. And we’re excited as professionals to be here.”

Williams:”So this is the ultimate test right? This is a tour event at a center that I like to bowl well in. So I’m going to have fun with it. It’ll be fun to have some of my friends that really aren’t into bowling come out and see what my life is when I’m on the road.”

Qualifying rounds continue Thursday and Friday with championship matches starting Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. at Enterprise Park Lanes.

”Anybody can come out and watch. We’re not charging at the door. We hope to have a big crowd. And think people will have a great time,” said Enterprise Park Lanes owner Steve Weimer.

”Really with any sport if you don’t understand it. But if you see it live you appreciate it more. You may not know anything about bowling. But if you see the best in the world striking at will. You’ll say this is at a whole other level,” said Williams.