Patriots without RB Michel vs Chiefs on Monday night

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 08: James White #28 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The New England Patriots, already without quarterback Cam Newton because of a positive COVID-19 test, also will be without running back Sony Michel because of a quad injury when they play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Michel was limited last week in practice after rushing for 117 yards against the Raiders, a performance that included the two longest runs of his career.

He was listed as questionable on the final injury report, then downgraded to out Monday, shortly after the Patriots and Chiefs learned nobody else had tested positive for COVID-19 and that their game was on.