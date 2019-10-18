Patrick Mahomes leaves Chiefs-Broncos game with knee injury on Thursday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped by trainers after getting injured against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER, Co. (WDAF) – Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game for a knee injury.

All of Chiefs Kingdom took a collective gasp when Mahomes rushed for a quarterback sneak on 4th down and 1 – then didn’t get back up right away.

The quarterback stayed at the bottom of the pile, then the medical team rushed onto the field. They brought out a cart, which Mahomes denied. He limped off the field with assistance and then walked to the locker room without assistance.

But minutes later, the Chiefs said he’s out for the rest of the game because of a knee injury. He was taken for x-rays.

Matt Moore has taken over as quarterback, but it seems all of Kansas City’s concerns are with Mahomes.