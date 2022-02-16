SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Wednesday night, ninth-ranked Parkview in Class 5 at The Pit to play Central.
And the Vikings Xzavia McArthur with the bounce pass to Shane Glass who flys to the glass, it’s a 5-nothing Parkview start.
Central battles back, Antonio Starks-Fewell with the jumper from the elbow, it’s a one point game.
Parkview running the floor, Brandon Corley drives to the hole, 11-6 Vikings.
Central’s Dehiro McCaskill drives to the hole, the bump and the basket, 11-8 Parkview.
But the Vikings hold on and win a tight one 48-46.