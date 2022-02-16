SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Wednesday night, ninth-ranked Parkview in Class 5 at The Pit to play Central.

And the Vikings Xzavia McArthur with the bounce pass to Shane Glass who flys to the glass, it’s a 5-nothing Parkview start.

Central battles back, Antonio Starks-Fewell with the jumper from the elbow, it’s a one point game.

Parkview running the floor, Brandon Corley drives to the hole, 11-6 Vikings.

Central’s Dehiro McCaskill drives to the hole, the bump and the basket, 11-8 Parkview.

But the Vikings hold on and win a tight one 48-46.