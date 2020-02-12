Parkview runs away from Glendale 71-51

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Glendale at Parkview, these two meeting for the 140th time in their history.

And when you’re the Vikings and have 6-foot-7 in the middle, just throw it into Trevon Bazile for the easy two, it’s 5-5.

Glendale building an early lead, the Falcons swing it around the horn to Karter Lowry for the trey, it’s 10-5 Glendale.

Parkview answers, Anthony Green with the three pointer, and the Vikings were in front 13-12.

But end of the first quarter, the Falcons Jackson Osborn down the lane and the floater Glendale up 17-13.

But Parkview was too much winning 71-51.