Parkview opens season with 2 point victory over Log-Rog

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–High school boys basketball is underway, this is Parkview hosting Rogersville.

And the Vikings were going inside early, to Dontae Taylor and the senior with the spin move and the free throw line jumper, it’s 4-2 Parkview.

Rogersville answers, the nice bounce pass to the baseline for Josh Linehan for the layup, it’s a two point game.

The Vikings Anthony Green with the three pointer from the wing, it’s 11-6 Parkview.

The Wildcats Kanon Gipson, takes it into the paint, finishes with the scoop shot, 13-12 Vikings.

But Parkview holds off Rogersville and wins 42-40.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories