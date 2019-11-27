Parkview opens season with 2 point victory over Log-Rog

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–High school boys basketball is underway, this is Parkview hosting Rogersville.

And the Vikings were going inside early, to Dontae Taylor and the senior with the spin move and the free throw line jumper, it’s 4-2 Parkview.

Rogersville answers, the nice bounce pass to the baseline for Josh Linehan for the layup, it’s a two point game.

The Vikings Anthony Green with the three pointer from the wing, it’s 11-6 Parkview.

The Wildcats Kanon Gipson, takes it into the paint, finishes with the scoop shot, 13-12 Vikings.

But Parkview holds off Rogersville and wins 42-40.