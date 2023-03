In Class Five District Six, the second-seed Parkview faced West Plains in the opening round of the playoffs.

Vikings took control from the opening tip. Dassiah Green’s layup gave them a 12-8 lead after one.

Then right before halftime, the five-foot-seven Carlitos Sanchez knocks down the jumper to give Parkview a nine point advantage.

Third quarter, Zizzers fight back. John Hughston’s alley-oop pulls West Plains within six.

But the Vikings come away victorious as they win this game, 54-45.