Parkview Boys Soccer rallies past New Covenant for 5-4 win in penalties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Parkview Boys Soccer survived a scare at New Covenant on Monday as the Vikings rallied to top the Warriors in penalty kicks, 5-4.

Parkview had more chances early, but the Warriors struck first as Dake Winslow slotted a breakaway into the back right corner of the net in the 29th minute to take a 1-0 lead.

That lead would last until halftime, but the Vikings rallied late to tie the game and send it to penalties.

There, Parkview emerged victorious as the outlasted the hosts 5-4.