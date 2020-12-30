Parkview bombs Willards with 3-point barrage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In another Blue division quarterfinal in the Blue & Gold tournament, Parkview faced Willard.

And the Vikings out to a quick start, Xzameion Beal with a three pointer, it’s 17-7 Parkview.

Then another Viking long ball, this is Elijah Whitely for the three pointer, it’s 23-12 Parkview.

Willard can connect from outside as well, the Tigers swinging it around to Haydan Roberts for the three that narrows the Parkview lead to 11.

But the Vikings answer from outside again, this time it’s Kevin Parker junior, 40-18.

And the Vikings roll into the semis with a 62-29 win.

The last Blue quarter had Nixa beating Camdenton 79-40.