Panthers win first GLVC tournament game since 2008

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury Panthers Women’s Soccer team has already made a lot of firsts this season. That trend is continuing into the postseason.

The Panthers, making their first GLVC tournament appearance since 2015, beat Lewis 2-0 on Sunday in the quarterfinals at Harrison Stadium.

It is Drury’s (13-4-1) first win in the tournament since 2008.

Tara Simon scored the first goal of the match in the 20′ with an assist off the boot of Elsa Gonzalez.

Gonzalez would return to the mix with her 10th goal of the season in the 85′ to give the Panthers a two goal lead over the Flyers.

Kaitlin Knetzke stopped both shots on goal to give the Panthers their first clean sheet since October 10.

Drury will host the semifinal match against Missouri S&T on Friday.

The number one seed, McKendree, lost in the quarterfinals, so if Drury wins on Friday it will also host the GLVC Tournament Championship match on Sunday.