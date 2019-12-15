Panthers top Tigers, extend win streak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — All the Drury Panthers have done so far in 2019 is win.

The latest victory came with a 77-55 final score against Central Christian on Saturday.

Cal Hartley led the way with 15 points, while shooting over 62 percent from the field.

The Panthers (7-0) got off on a 15-0 run early in the first half and didn’t trail after.

Two other Panthers scored in double digits, Obi Okafor finished with 12 while Malek Davis scored 11.

The Panthers travel to Las Vegas for a tournament the weekend before Christmas, and won’t return to the O’Reilly Family Event Center until January 9.

