Back here in the Ozarks, Drury and Truman State took the diamond for a double header this afternoon. Panthers ran away with the first contest 10-0.

Game two only produced half that total because of great pitching and defense. Like here in the top of the 4th, Kaden Byrne throws out Tyler Tieman. Second day in a row panthers catch a Bulldog trying to steal.



On the hill, Jack Jones was lethal.

Struck out 8 and only gave up 2 hits in 6 scoreless innings.

So by the bottom of the 5th, it’s a true 1-0 pitchers duel until Luke Burk creates separation for Drury.

His 2-run single gives the Panthers some breathing room as they win 5-0 to shutout the Bulldogs in both games.