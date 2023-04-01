Through 29 games this season, the Drury baseball team is 9-1 when they score 10 runs or more in a contest. Their only loss in that span came from giving up a 20-spot to Christian Brothers nearly 2 months ago. So why am i highlighting this stat? Because for the second straight day, the Panthers offense put up crooked numbers.

Courtesy of the Southwest Baptist pitching staff which was in for a long day since the Bearcats and Panthers squared off in a double header at U.S. Ballpark. Pick this up bottom 3, Drury aleady leading 3-zip, Connor Bain singles back up the middle, driving in a pair to make 5-nothing. Next batter, Cooper Munro, entered the day with 3 home runs. Better add one more his to total and 2 more for the Panthers. On the bump Mason Meeks was electric. Racked up 7 k's in 7 scoreless innings. Only yielding 4 hits. Now bottom 5, Munro back at the dish and he licks the plate clean. The 3-run blast gives him his first multi-homer game of the season and helps Drury pound Southwest Baptist 11-0. Panthers won the second game as well to make it a clean Saturday sweep