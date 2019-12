SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury Panthers were off and running from the opening tip.

Drury raced out to a 10-1 lead before the Hillcats made a field goal, and pushed the lead to 30 in the 89-64 win on Saturday.

Rogers State had been undefeated going into the contest.

Six Drury (5-0) players scored in double figures, but Cal Hartley led them all with 20 points.

The Panthers continue their homestand on Tuesday as Southwest Baptist comes to Springfield.