SPRINGFIELD–Playing in a conference as big as the Great Lakes Valley means you might skip a couple years between playing league opponents. Case in point, Friday’s matchup on the diamond between Drury and Truman State.

Panthers and Bulldogs have met 26 times since their first game back in 2014 but Friday night was their first get together since April of 2021. Drury leads the all-time series 21-6. Top 1, visitors with runners on first and second, Cody Bahl uses the eyes in the back of his head to catch Holden Missy trying to steal 3rd. Bottom 2nd, Panthers with a 2-0 lead, Brooks Sunny with the base hit to center, Tyler Bastunas touches home. 3-0 good guys. Next inning, Bulldogs try to swipe 2nd, Carson Shaver guns down Dakata Spicer! Panthers showing off a balanced attack early. Normally, baseball highlights are just home runs and strikeouts, so it's refreshing to see leather flashing so often in this game. The 5-4-3 double play in the 4th, sets up Bastunas legging out a double on this hit, as Shaver comes across. It was 5-0 at that point, and the Panthers go on to win 9-2 to continue their domination over Truman State.