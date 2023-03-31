The Drury Panthers took the diamond Friday against Southwest Baptist in a 4-game conference home stand.



Panthers pitcher Cody Bahl did just that. Struck out 6 bearcats in 6 innings of work.



But Jacob Martin had it going for SBU on the hill. He strikes out Briar Stinson swinging. Teammates love their hurler doing good work.



We pick up the action in the 3rd, Colby Sneed singles to center, Bearcats on the board first as Austen Luna touches home.



But after that miscue the defense stepped up. Inducing the 4-6-3 double play to end the frame.



Home half of the frame, offense rises to the occasion. Wes Collins cracks one out to the gap in left center. Three runs come in to score as Drury goes on to win 14-4. They’re now 8-5 in Great Lakes Valley play.