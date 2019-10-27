Panthers pounce on Bears, spoil homecoming

SPRINGFIELD — A rainy day at plaster field set the mood for a dreary homecoming for Missouri State.

The Bears, taking on their third ranked opponent this season, lost to Northern Iowa 29-6.

The Panthers scored the first 29 points, before Missouri State finally got into the endzone halfway through the fourth quarter.

The game was still scoreless into the second quarter, but fumbles on back-to-back Bears’ possessions and little offensive production contributed to 19 points for the Panthers at halftime.

The loss clinches a 10th straight losing season for Missouri State, but head coach Dave Steckel was adamant that he isn’t giving up on his team, and they aren’t giving up on him.

“I love my team, I love the way they work and I believe we can turn the corner because that’s what we came here to do,” Stec said. “I’m not going to be negative on my team, I know we are one and whatever we are, but we are going to keep working our […] off until we reap some rewards of our hard work. We aren’t going to give up, we aren’t going to quit, I’m not throwing in some damn towel. I’m going to work my […] off like I have for 37 years in football and eventually it’s going to come through. I believe in my kids, I love my kids and we are going to keep working.”

The Bears are back at home on November 2, taking on another FCS powerhouse in South Dakota State.