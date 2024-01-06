SPRINGFIELD–Chris Foster’s unit is just 7-5 on the season, but has a home record of 5-1.

The Panthers were able to improve on that mark, Saturday, with a 10-point victory against Rockhurst.

The Hawks didn’t care about stats entering the contest. Especially, Nico Felici. His basket early in the first half gave the visitors a 12-5 lead.

But with just over 10 to go in the first half, Panthers work the ball inside to Reik Reik. The 6’9 forward caps off an 8-0 run to give Drury a 1-point lead.

Inside 8 minutes Timaris Brown hits Jaque Riok with the hesitation, count the basket and the foul. Hawks in front 19-18.

But it’s Drury who comes out on top, as the Panthers score a 10-point victory, winning 89-79 against Rockhurst.