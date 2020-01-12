Panthers get back in win column in GLVC play

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury Panthers wanted to be sure the talks of a losing streak became old news.

The Panthers topped Lindenwood 83-62 to get their second win in conference play this season.

Drury (9-4, 2-3) scored the first basket just under a minute into the game and didn’t give it up after that, most of the game leading by double digits.

Conley Garrison continues his hot play, scoring a game-high 24 points. Garrison has now scored double digits in each of the past five games, three of which he scored more than 20 points.

Niekie Thomas scored 11 points, the only other Panther player in double figures. Eight other players scored at least two points.

It’ll be a while before the Panthers are back in town. A five-game road trip awaits Drury with games at Maryville, Missouri S&T, SBU, Indianapolis and Bellermine.

Drury will be back in Springfield to take on Missouri S&T on January 30.