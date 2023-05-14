The Drury Panthers made a Cinderella-like run as the No. 6-seed in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament this weekend, but unfortunately, their clock struck midnight against top seeded Quincy.

The Hawks, who ranked No. 5 in the nation ripped off three runs in the top of the first to take control of the contest.

Then, in the top of the 4th, they exploded for 5 more runs.

Drury did end up scoring 6 runs in the contest, but the Hawks did too much damage by then.

Quincy won the game 13-6 to capture their fourth conference tournament in school history.