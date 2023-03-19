If you’re a baseball junky then it doesn’t matter how cold or windy it is outdoors. You’re there to watch a ball game. But in case you stayed in doors, Drury and William-Jewell had all the fun they could stand in their Sunday double header.



The Panthers and Cardinals played two on Sunday because Saturday, was in fact, too cold to take the field. I can hear the ghost of George Carlin laughing at that.



Will Brant collected 2 hits and 5 rbi in the Redbird’s win on Friday, he added to both stat columns in the top of the first. Brant’s double to left scored a pair as William-Jewell put 3 on the board.



Bottom 4, Panthers trailing 3-2, Kellen Williamson, his only hit of the game drives in the go-ahead run and from there, the flood gates opened.



Next inning, Drury hangs an 8-spot on the Cardinals. Thanks to pinch hitter Wes Collins ripping a bases-clearing double to right center.



Panthers win this game 12-5 and they take game two as well to win their first conference series of the season.