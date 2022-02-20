CEDAR FALLS, Ia. — When the two met in Springfield back in January it was a one-point game that the visitors would win.

The script was not the same on Sunday, but the end result was.

Northern Iowa led wire-to-wire and handed Missouri State its worst loss of the season in the 95-75 throttling in Cedar Falls on Sunday.

The Panthers (16-10, 12-4) scored the first eight points of the game, which set the tone for the rest of the two hour period.

AJ Green scored 21 points, while leading the Panthers with seven assists.

Jaylen Minnett hit a three pointer to close it to a four point game in the first half, but the Bears (20-9, 11-5) wouldn’t get much closer.

Gaige Prim scored a game-high 24 points, with Lu’Cye Patterson (18), Ja’Monta Black (11) and Donovan Clay (10) scoring in double figures as well.

The loss just about eliminates the Bears from the possibilities of winning a regular season Valley title as attention starts shifting toward Arch Madness positioning.

With a win against Bradley on Wednesday, MSU would be a step closer to clinching the 3 seed in the tournament.