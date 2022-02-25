SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury Panthers showcased a never quit attitued on Friday, but it wasn’t quite enough.

The Panthers lost to Quincy 83-80 on Friday afternoon at O’Reilly Family Events Center in Springfield.

The game was played on Friday instead of Thursday due to inclement weather in the Springfield area.

Quenton Shelton scored a team-high 19 points for Drury (9-15, 6-10).

The Panthers fell down 8-0 of the opening tip, and faced multipe deficits of more than 10 points.

Each time the Panthers fought back, but never took the lead from the Hawks (15-14).

Paul Zilinskas led Quincy with 21 points.

Drury had it down to a three point game with less than 20 seconds to play, but a last second scramble yielded no points.

The Panthers will close out the season on Saturday against Illinois Springfield.