SPRINGFIELD–Then there’s the Drury Panthers playing their opening game of the Great Lakes Valley Tournament against Maryville.

It’s double elimination so a loss Thursday doesn’t end the season.

Pick this up bottom 4, we’re scoreless until Stephen Randazzo clubs this ball to the left field wall. Camden Ruby runs so fast he’s trying to score from first and he’s just under the tag. Saints in front 1-0.

Top 6, Panthers get one back. Luke Burke lifts one all the way to the right center gap. His standup double scores Tyler Bastunas and Drury trails 2-1.

Top 9, down to their last out, Sunny Brooks delivers! He singles to left which brings in 2 runs to tie the game 3-3! They’d go on to score 3 more in the top of the 11th to come from behind and win 6-3.