SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Drury had its mens basketball program on the hardwood at the O’Reilly Family Event Center Monday night.

Chris Foster’s team making up a game against Maryville.

The Panthers trying to snap a two-game losing streak.

And the Saints built an early lead, running the floor to Daniel Farris for the layup, 5-one Maryville.

But Drury would catch up in a hurry behind Dillon Carlson, this three from the top of the key, it’s 7-5 Panthers.

Then it’s Carlson again from the corner, and it’s a 10-7 Drury lead.

Maryville keeping pace by going inside to Harrison Vickers, Saints back on top by a bucket.

But Carlson keeps shooting lights out from outside, deep three from the wing, Panthers back on top by a bucket.

The junior from Iowa would score 18 points, Quenton Shelton led Drury with 23 and the Panthers snap that losing skid 77-58.