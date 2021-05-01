Pair of local products headed to the NFL

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two former Ozark area high school players are headed to the NFL after Saturday’s final day of the 2021 Draft.

Webb City product and Tight End Zach Davidson was drafted 168th overall in the 5th round to the Minnesota Vikings.

Davidson is coming off four years in the Central Missouri program after spending a fair amount of his Cardinal career as a punter due to being undersized.

Now more filled out, he’s excited to continue his career at the top level.

“Here at Webb City, it was huge for me to be a part of a system that was well loved and successful to just really know what it was like to be a Cardinal and to work hard,” Davidson said. “I’m just excited to get in the building, like I said continuously. I’ve been waiting on this opportunity a long time.”

After the draft had concluded, Willard product and Defensive Lineman Forrest Merrill signed on as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers.