Paige leads Lady Panthers to 20-0 record

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Lady Panthers were back on the hardwood at the O’Reilly Family Event Center Thursday night.

And Molly Miller was back on the sideline, just a week after giving birth to her second child.

The Lady Panthers remain ranked number one in the nation and were looking to go to 20-0 against Missouri S & T.

And Drury gets going behind Paige Robinson, she splashes the three and it’s 3-nothing Lady Panthers.

Drury getting it to Robinson again, they leave her open and she makes them pay, another triple, it’s 10-6.

Then Robinson with the nice bounce pass to Hailey Diestelkamp, she gets the easy two, it’s 12-6 Drury.

Then S & T’s inbounds pass is tipped to Diestelkamp, she goes coast to coast and it’s 17-6.

Number one gets a career high 27 points from Paige Robinson and the Lady Panthers roll 116-68.