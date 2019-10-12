Packers’ Davante Adams ruled out for ‘Monday Night Football’ as turf toe issues continue

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 02: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers drops a pass during the second half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on December 02, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wi. (CBS) – For the second consecutive week, the Green Bay Packers will need to figure out life without their No. 1 receiver. They did so masterfully in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, jumping out to a big lead early on the heels of turnovers and what turned out to be a career day for running back Aaron Jones.

That combined with a sharp Aaron Rodgers to make the absence of wide receiver Davante Adams go unnoticed, but the team had hopes they’d see Adams return for their coming battle on Monday Night Football against the rival Detroit Lions. The added day of rest didn’t help his turf toe, though, and head coach Matt LaFleur has officially ruled him out for Week 6.

Eyes now turn to Week 7 against the Oakland Raiders as a possible target for Adams to retake the field.

In his absence, the onus will shift to targets such as tight end Jimmy Graham and receivers like Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling — all three having been outproduced in receiving yards against the Cowboys by Jones. Obviously, the Packers will take the win in Arlington, but they know if they find themselves involved in a shootout with Matthew Stafford and Co.; that simply won’t get the job done.

Adams remains the team’s leading receiver in yardage this season, despite having missed the fun against the Cowboys.