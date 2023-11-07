SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Saturday, Missouri State will try to snap a two game losing streak against one of the hottest teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Northern Iowa rolls into Plaster Stadium winners of six of their last seven games.

If the 3-6 Bears hope to pull an upset, they’ll need the ride the arm of quarterback Jordan Pachot.

Pachot has thrown for nearly 1,700 yards and 13 touchdowns.

One of his favorite targets has been Raylen Sharpe.

The junior from Texas leads the team with five touchdown catches, two of those last week against Illinois State.

Sharpe played quarterback in high school and Pachot says that inside knowledge helps as a receiver.

“Raylen is smart. He’s a smart receiver. A lot of times he sees the defense as if he was a quarterback. So he knows when he’s going to be open. Us being on the same page with each other helps a lot. I feel like it started in the off-season this year with him. Last year he wasn’t as big a part of the offense as he is this year. I think he knew coming into this year that this would be the year for him. And he stepped up and took a big leadership role on the offense and the whole team,” said Pachot.