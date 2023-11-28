ST. LOUIS, Mo–Another Missouri State Bear has entered the transfer portal.

Linebacker Stephen Ward says he wants to play his next two seasons elsewhere.

The Nixa product has 26 total tackles in his Bears career.

Receiver Raylen Sharpe entered the portal Monday.

Meanwhile the Missouri Valley Football Conference honored two more Bears.

Quarterback Jordan Pachot and cornerback Avery Powell were put on the Valley’s All-Newcomer team.

Pachot is a redshirt junior and transferred in from Ventura College in California.

He stepped in when Jacob Clark suffered a season ending shoulder injury.

Pachot started seven games and threw for more than 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns.

He also ran for a touchdown.

Powell is a red-shirt freshman after transferring from Holy Cross.

He was in on 50 tackles this season, including 32 solo stops.