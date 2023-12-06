SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Football may still be in season, but sports fans are looking forward to baseball season.

And this year will be special for Missouri State coach Keith Guttin.

It’s his final campaign after coaching the Bears for four decades. Wednesday night, St. Louis Cardinals great Ozzie Smith was the guest speaker at the Bears “Step up to the Plate” fundraiser dinner.

In St. Louis, he helped the Cards win three National League pennants, and the 1982 World Series.

He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2002. And Ozzie had some advice for the Bears and other players in the room.

“You only get out of something, what you put in,” said former Cardinals shortstop Ozzie Smith. “If you don’t put anything in, you shouldn’t expect anything in return. And that’s life. So, for all the young people who aspire to be baseball players, or whatever it is you choose to do, I’ll tell you like my mom told me, whatever it is you choose to do try and be the very best at it.”

Roughly $12,000 was raised during the auction for the Bears baseball program.