Ozark soccer’s season comes to an end in state quarterfinals

OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Tigers run at a state championship in soccer came to an end on Monday.

The Tigers fell to the Jefferson City Jays 2-1, ending their season in the state quarterfinals.

Ethan Blake scored the first goal of the match to put the Jays ahead early in the first half.

The Tigers responded with a successful penalty kick off the boot of Tiger senior Dillon Holesapple, to tie contest at 1-1.

Before the end of the half, the Jays would re-take the lead. And once again, it was courtesy of a Blake Goal.

That would prove to be the game winner.

The Tigers finish the season with an 18-10 record.